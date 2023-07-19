Nandor Fodor & The Talking Mongoose Trailer: Simon Pegg Investigates A Bizarre Island Mystery

This is pretty quirky, if we're to boil it down to a single word. Simon Pegg is doing one heck of an accent here, for starters, and the filmmakers seem to be leaning into the idea that this talking creature may or may not be real. But a whole lot of people are at least convinced it's real. That seems to turn it into an "I'm not crazy, you're all crazy" situation. We also don't ever see the mongoose in question, which leaves the whole answer to the question a little up in the air. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

When famed paranormal psychologist Dr. Nandor Fodor (Simon Pegg) investigates a family's claims of a talking animal, he uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives. Soon, everyone becomes a suspect in Dr. Fodor's relentless pursuit of the truth.

Paramount is releasing the film, which was produced by Saban Films. This one is at least going to get a chance in theaters, as it will debut on the big screen in early September before arriving on VOD a couple of weeks later. Even if it's a relatively minimal release, some sort of theatrical component tends to draw more attention to a streaming release. And hey, it's nice to have offbeat movies getting the big-screen treatment.

"Nandor Fodor & the Talking Mongoose" hits theaters on September 1, 2023, before hitting digital retailers on September 19.