Blue Beetle Filmmakers Asked For Two Days Of Extra Shooting, But WB Said No

It sounds like things have gotten a little hectic with DC behind the scenes as Warner Bros. handles the transition from the old regime to the new one, with DC Studios now being led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo inherited a slate of films that were connected to the DC Extended Universe, aka the Snyderverse, and those movies cost a lot of money — meaning, they also need to make a lot of money, particularly after the disaster that was "The Flash." Unfortunately, it sounds like the filmmakers behind "Blue Beetle" were left out in the cold.

The Hollywood Reporter has broken down what's been going on behind the scenes with director James Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The film has been delayed several times and has now undergone three separate rounds of presumably costly reshoots. On the flip side, however, is director Angel Manuel Soto's "Blue Beetle." According to THR, Soto and his crew recently asked for two days of reshoots to fine-tune their film, only to be turned down.

One can understand Warner Bros. attempting to keep budgets reasonable right now, especially when it comes to movies that may not even carry over to Gunn and Safran's new DC Universe. That said, they seem perfectly happy to keep spending money on the "Aquaman" sequel, which is going to cost well over $200 million. Then again, the original made $1.14 billion and remains the highest-grossing DC movie ever. So they have reason to believe salvaging "Lost Kingdom" is worth it, regardless of how chaotic the situation appears from the outside looking in.