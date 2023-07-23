Simon Pegg Wouldn't Be Surprised If Benji Died In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two

Brian De Palma's 1996 "Mission: Impossible" movie subverted everything the TV show was about. A lot of "Mission: Impossible" focused on the team dynamic, with each member of the IMF working together to undo the week's hideous act of terrorism or espionage. De Palma's movie assembled a team, set them up on a mission, and then shockingly killed them all off. The only survivor was Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), a new character that hadn't been part of the show. Cruise has become the mastermind of the "Mission: Impossible" movies ever since, standing in as the film series' unflappable and indestructible leader. The TV show was never about heroes of that ilk, and it took several sequels before an IMF team began to form again.

J.J. Abrams' "Mission: Impossible III," for instance, introduced the character of Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), a pencil-pusher back at the IMF home office who, during the course of the film, becomes one of the only people Ethan Hunt can trust. Benji isn't in the movie much, but provides valuable intel by the climax, assuring that Ethan may call on him again in the future.

Which, of course, he does — Benji has appeared in all the subsequent sequels. In the most recent film, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One," The team includes Ethan, Benji, Isla Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), and the reliable Luther (Ving Rhames).

Of course, at this late date, the stakes are higher than ever in the "Mission: Impossible" universe, and Cruise's immortal heroism may be cracking. It's entirely possible, then, that the team — for the first time since 1996 — may start getting picked off. Pegg certainly feels that way. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, he admitted that Benji may not make it out of the next film alive.