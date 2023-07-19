Frightmare Is The Forgotten '70s Cannibal Slasher You Need On Your Movie Menu

There is a particular grime and abject cruelty to 1970s British horror that sets it apart from the decade's American gorefests (which reflected the damaged psyche of a country mired in a mindlessly bloody war). They're closer in tone to Italian splatter, but lack the grisly, absurdly protracted set pieces favored by Lucio Fulci and Umberto Lenzi. They're just mean. Whether this was a bitter reaction to the end of the empire, a creeping dread induced by the approach of the conservative Thatcher era, or a melange of these factors and more is something I'll leave to folks with a firmer grasp of British history than I possess. I just know that these movies are deeply pissed off about something, and tend to take this fury out on innocent characters. Even Alfred Hitchcock got into the act with his deliciously evil "Frenzy."

One of this era's most unapologetically vicious filmmakers was Pete Walker. The son of a stand-up comic and a showgirl, Walker infused his horror flicks with a bawdy sensuality that was likely cribbed from his mother's profession. Movies like "Die Screaming, Marianne" (an early hit for sex symbol Susan George) and "House of Whipcord" repulse and titillate in equal measure. They know why you plunked down your cash, and they make you pay dearly for your leering curiosity.

They're also, despite their budgetary limitations, shockingly well made. Walker, who knocked out 13 movies in 10 years, brought a cleanly composed sense of style to his rough provocations. Images stay with you long after you've forgotten the intricacies of the plot. And he was never in greater command of his sleazy aesthetic than when he unleashed the irresistibly rancid "Frightmare."