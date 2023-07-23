Michael Imperioli Went To Some 'Horrific' Places For His White Lotus Performance

Michael Imperioli is best known for his unforgettable role as Christopher Moltisanti in what is often regarded as the best TV show of all time, "The Sopranos." He has recently re-entered the public eye in a big way having starred on HBO's "The White Lotus," which in just two seasons has quickly become a contemporary classic. Imperioli isn't just a small part of these iconic shows — his performances provide an enormous contribution to their overwhelming acclaim. In both series, his characters struggle with addiction, impulsivity, and debilitating attempts at self-reflection and self-betterment. So how exactly is Imperioli able to embody such troubled characters without descending into madness himself?

I had the pleasure of taking an acting class under Imperioli's tutelage, which was hosted by the New York-based independent production company Simone Films. The "Sopranos" star spoke to the importance of understanding your character rather than condemning them, and that this compassion and empathy would allow for a much more layered performance.

"You can't judge your character on your own moral standards, because then you're really limited by saying, 'He's bad' or, 'He's good,'" he advised us, later recounting the tip to Backstage. "This is just black and white. You have to really get into their own psychology and their pain."

While Christopher battles violent impulses and heroin addiction, Imperioli's "White Lotus" character Dominic is actively coming to terms with — and attempting to manage — his sexual addiction over the course of his vacation. Both characters commit heinous acts that hurt their loved ones, from murder to domestic abuse to infidelity, but Imperioli's willingness to explore the thought processes behind their actions is what imbues his performances with believability.