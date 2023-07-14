Long Before A Suspect Was Arrested, The Long Island Serial Killer's Crimes Got The Movie Treatment

Content Warning: This post contains discussions of content some readers may find disturbing including misogynistic violence and police brutality.

An architect from Long Island was arrested yesterday and charged with six counts of murder related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago, per CNN. The remains of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman were all found near New York's Gilgo Beach in December 2010, along with those of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The unidentified killer was eventually dubbed The Long Island Serial Killer, and the following year, over a half-dozen more bodies were found in the area, though police have apparently long since refused to link one to the LISK case. The man currently in custody has been charged with three deaths and linked to a fourth after investigators reportedly identified him using DNA evidence, cell tower data, and eyewitness reports.

The LISK case is deeply disturbing and upsetting. It's also an example of what the true crime genre looks like at its best and worst. Over the years, the murders have been the subject of several podcasts and documentaries, endless message board theorizing, and at least three movies. The type of storytelling described within the wide-net label of "true crime" has rightfully been the subject of scrutiny in recent years, as streamers seem to take a soulless, conveyer-belt-like approach to repackaging shocking stories and podcasts like "My Favorite Murder," which make light of the worst experiences of victims' lives. Often, there have been calls to throw the whole genre away, but interest in true crime has been around for as long as there have been newspapers fit to print about local cases.