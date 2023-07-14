LEGO's Disney 100 Tribute To Walt Disney Is A Building Brick Vintage Movie Camera

This particular LEGO set is aimed at adult collectors, and when you hear how it operates, you'll understand why. LEGO explains:

This detailed collectible set features a vintage-style movie 'camera' with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies, a director's clapperboard with space for the 3 LEGO Disney minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures, and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney's The Old Mill short was made. The set also has a turning crank, sliding matte box and lenses that can be rotated on the old-fashioned movie camera, plus a movable lower stick on the clapperboard.

LEGO

Those three minifigures are black and white versions of Walt Disney himself, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Joining them are full-color versions of Bambi and Dumbo. They can all be situated on a little base that can be displayed alongside the camera. You'll also notice that the film reels on the camera itself form part of the Disney 100 logo, which is a nice touch.

LEGO

As for the film strip itself, it doesn't have actual shots from Disney movies, but rather LEGO versions of them with minifigure versions of characters from the House of Mouse's most beloved stories. It's just a shame there wasn't a way to engineer this LEGO set so that the film strip could go through the camera. That would have been amazing. But the included clapboard with LEGO shots from "The Old Mill" is still pretty cool.

LEGO

But perhaps the best little detail is that the camera can be opened up and that little Walt Disney figure can be situated inside of it. Pretty cute!

The Walt Disney Camera Tribute LEGO set is available for pre-order now for $99.99, and it will ship on September 1.