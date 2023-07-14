LEGO's Disney 100 Tribute To Walt Disney Is A Building Brick Vintage Movie Camera
This year marks Disney's 100th anniversary, and LEGO is honoring the House of Mouse with an ongoing series of spectacular new building brick playsets. While most of them are bringing beloved Disney movies and characters to life in LEGO form, the latest set is actually a tribute to Walt Disney and the magic of cinema.
The new Walt Disney Tribute Camera LEGO set allows builders to create a vintage movie camera with moving parts, just like those used in the olden days of Hollywood. But that's not all, because there's also a Walt Disney minifigure, and a few other classic characters you can situate alongside him. It looks like a wonderful collector's item for longtime Disney fans, and you can take a look below.
Lights, camera, action!
This particular LEGO set is aimed at adult collectors, and when you hear how it operates, you'll understand why. LEGO explains:
This detailed collectible set features a vintage-style movie 'camera' with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies, a director's clapperboard with space for the 3 LEGO Disney minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures, and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney's The Old Mill short was made. The set also has a turning crank, sliding matte box and lenses that can be rotated on the old-fashioned movie camera, plus a movable lower stick on the clapperboard.
Those three minifigures are black and white versions of Walt Disney himself, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Joining them are full-color versions of Bambi and Dumbo. They can all be situated on a little base that can be displayed alongside the camera. You'll also notice that the film reels on the camera itself form part of the Disney 100 logo, which is a nice touch.
As for the film strip itself, it doesn't have actual shots from Disney movies, but rather LEGO versions of them with minifigure versions of characters from the House of Mouse's most beloved stories. It's just a shame there wasn't a way to engineer this LEGO set so that the film strip could go through the camera. That would have been amazing. But the included clapboard with LEGO shots from "The Old Mill" is still pretty cool.
But perhaps the best little detail is that the camera can be opened up and that little Walt Disney figure can be situated inside of it. Pretty cute!
The Walt Disney Camera Tribute LEGO set is available for pre-order now for $99.99, and it will ship on September 1.