Shea Whigham Is Not At Liberty To Share His Classified Mission: Impossible Character Backstory [Exclusive]

There's always a big villain in a "Mission: Impossible" movie that Ethan Hunt and his team at the IMF have to take down. But then there are secondary foes that Hunt and his team must contend with in attempting to accomplish the impossible mission at hand. In the case of the latest entry in the franchise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," one of those secondary obstacles takes the form of a man named Briggs, played by Shea Whigham.

Briggs is introduced early on in the movie as a loyal government agent who is heading up a team tasked with locating Ethan Hunt, who has gone rogue once again (surprise, surprise). But the movie makes it clear that there is something below the surface between Briggs and Hunt. It's strongly suggested that the two have a past, but one that is never addressed in the film. /Film's own Jeremy Mathai recently spoke with Whigham and asked him about precisely this. The actor made it clear that he's not at liberty to discuss.

"In true 'Mission' fashion, I'm not at liberty to say [laughs]," Whighma said. It's important to remember that Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are working on "Dead Reckoning Part Two," though filming is currently halted due to the ongoing writers strike. So, why wouldn't Whigham be able to talk about this backstory — or lack thereof? Presumably, we'll get to that in the sequel.