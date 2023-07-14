One Of The Scariest Scenes In Insidious Is Right Behind You

This won't be a very long explanation because it's like a lightning bolt — blink and you miss it.

Lorraine sits at the table describing her dream. The camera fixates on her, then cuts away for brief snippets to capture either Josh or Renai's transfixed gazes as she talks about ghouls and nightmares. Lorraine details how she floated through Josh and Renai's home, down their hallway, and first into their bedroom. "I knew I was asleep in the dream, but I could feel someone was awake in the house."

Next, Lorraine describes going into Dalton's room. The door swings open with a never-been-oiled creak, slowly to reveal Dalton's bed. Lorraine says this is where she saw the figure, and just as the door clears the whole room, an inhuman form stands crammed into the farthest corner, staring back at the camera. It's a bone-chilling sight itself, but still isn't the crowning scare.

"I asked it, 'Who are you?' It said it was a visitor."

"I said what do you want."

The figure reaches out its curly-clawed hand and slowly points at Dalton's motionless body, like tree branches crackling as they sway.

As Lorraine recounts this terrifying encounter, she's looking toward the floor. The camera cuts to Renai, then to Josh, both of whom worriedly gaze at Lorraine as she seems rattled by her dream. It's midday, and there's nothing but a conversation happening. Lorraine stops for a beat, frozen with fear, and we hear that same crackly noise off-camera. Lorraine looks at Josh and sees the demon hunched behind her son, as it opens its hellish mouth to taunt Lorraine. She shrieks and leaps out of her chair, but neither Josh nor Renai sees Lipstick-Face Demon.