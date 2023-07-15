What Is Robert De Niro's Best Role? Here's What /Film Readers Had To Say

Back when the first trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" dropped in May, we posed our readers a challenging question on Facebook: What is Robert De Niro's best role? Well, the results are now in with 39 of the actor's movies receiving a vote.

That's a lot of films and it's a tricky task narrowing it down to just a single De Niro performance. Several voters picked more than one, but I allowed it. Who can blame them with so many great roles in a career spanning over 50 years, eight Oscar nominations, two Oscar wins, plus dozens more nods on the awards circuit? At his formidable best, De Niro's craft is about as seamless as any other American actor, and he has displayed a fearless commitment to immersing himself in characters that are dislikable at best, repellent at worst, and still making them utterly captivating. While perhaps he will be best remembered for his darker side, it is far from the limit of his abilities, displaying an unexpected aptitude for comedy in more light-hearted roles.

No one is perfect, however, and there have been a quite few duds along the way: De Niro received a Golden Raspberry nod for his gross-out turn in "Dirty Grandpa," and I'm sure that even the most avid fan will admit that the past 20 years haven't exactly been studded with classic performances.

De Niro is still very active as he approaches his 80th birthday, and his Oscar-nominated performance in "The Irishman" showed there was still plenty of quality left in him yet. Working with Scorsese again in "Flower Moon," who would bet against him picking up another award or two? So, with all that said, let's get into the reader's poll of the best Robert De Niro performances.