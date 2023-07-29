Raiders Of The Lost Ark Took A Very Expensive Risk With Its Submarine Scene

According to the Book of Exodus, the Ark of the Covenant was built by Moses during his trip to Mount Sinai as a carrier for the original stone tablet onto which he carved the original Ten Commandments as decreed by God. The Ark was carried by the Israelites on their 40-year trek through the desert and was used in multiple Jewish rites over the course of many, many years. It was a powerful vessel blessed by God and His Chosen People. There are more than 400 references to the Ark of the Covenant in the Bible. So it was more than just a movie McGuffin in Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." It was a tool of divine retribution used by a Jewish filmmaker to slaughter Nazis. What a satisfying ending.

In his quest to find the Ark, the heroic Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) filches it off of a Nazi truck and puts it on a small skiff, intending to sail it back to London, away from the evil armies pursuing him. Sadly, a German U-boat locates Indy and takes the Ark back. It looks like the bad guys are going to get away, but Indy swims out to the U-boat and manages to slip inside before it submerges.

To film the U-boat scenes, Spielberg sought a submarine facsimile that had already been built, figuring it could be dismantled and moved to the United States for a few quick scenes. According to Derek Taylor's book "The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark," Spielberg found the U-boat he wanted in France. The problem was, it couldn't be disassembled. Expensive plane tickets were hastily purchased, and a last-minute trip had to be arranged.