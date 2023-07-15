The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Filmmakers Put Me In A Porsche For A Wild Car Chase [Exclusive Interview]

"Transformers" set pieces are obviously very visually intense and complicated and involved. I wonder how both of you wrangled splitting up your duties between directing first and second units and also how you worked with the VFX teams. In terms of the workload, how did you guys break that up?

Madigan: Yeah, I think the two main sequences with Mirage are a really good example of that, because it was a real trade off between first and second unit. I think with everything that we do, even though we're essentially directing cars, they're characters. And Steven had really laid down his vision for the characters, their personalities, and what they do, so everything kind of grows out of that. So once we had really laid down what the tone of the scene [was] and the personality of the characters, then as it flowed out of the main unit, it could go into second unit and we knew exactly what kind of roadmap to follow.

Caple Jr.: Exactly. On a technical level, it was like whatever had Noah and the human beings, I was actually shooting a lot of that, which helped when we had pre-vis and things like that. And then whatever [scenes required] all car racing, dangerous stuff, I just gave to him, I'll say for my part.

Madigan: The fun stuff!

Steven, you've talked about some of the changes that you made in terms of how the film used to have a little bit of a darker ending in one version, and of course now we have the home release coming out. As a fan of physical media, I love seeing all these additional materials that are on the home releases. How do you guys as filmmakers see it from your end?

Caple Jr.: I love it. I love it. I'm a big behind the scenes-slash-director's cut, even commentary, even though everyone doesn't do it. I didn't do it for this film. I'm sorry, guys. It [takes] time. It was time.

Madigan: You had a baby.

Oh, that sounds fair, then.

Caple Jr.: I will say that there is a really cool — I've talked about this a little bit — but [a] Transit and Optimus Prime fighting scene that we're going to release that I spent a lot of time on, that was –

Madigan: Dark.

Caple Jr.: Yeah, the core and dark tone that I was going for initially. And then there was an ending where Prime got away. When he went to sacrifice himself for the squad and the team, he actually went up into space with Unicron and he had a moment with Unicron. I think we might be releasing at least some of the early animation of that. So it won't be perfect, but you at least get a sense of the tone and feel. I was actually watching that the other day. It was pretty cool.

Madigan: Any more switchbacks, any extras?

Caple Jr.: We don't have any extra switchbacks. Everything that's on the switchback basically is in the film. We probably cut a small portion out, but it was some fighting, that was it. But everything car-wise, driving-wise, we tried to keep as much in there as possible because it was just so beautifully done.