Michael Bay's Tardiness Started A Betting Pool Between Transformers' Cast And Crew

Some people just have a different sense of time than others. You know that friend who is always late to every meetup? As it turns out, this friend has something in common with "Transformers" franchise director Michael Bay, according to a behind-the-scenes featurette about the 2009 film, "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."

Many actors and crew who have worked with Bay on the "Transformers" movies have spoken about how he can be tough on set, and yet they keep coming back to work with him. In fact, in a 2016 IGN article, Josh Duhamel, who has been in a number of the films, spoke about how "80% of this crew was there from the beginning [the first film was released in 2007], from the very first movie. [...] People can say what they want about him, but these people love him. They hate him at times, but they also love him."

One of the things that Bay was known for on the set of "Revenge of the Fallen," which was the second film in the franchise, is his chronic lateness. It was so bad that the cast took bets on when he would show up to set.