Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why He's Thinking About Remaking Vertigo, And We're Confused

In March of 2023, Deadline announced that Paramount was interested in remaking Alfred Hitchcock's celebrated 1958 thriller "Vertigo" as a potential vehicle for Robert Downey, Jr. The script, adapted from the original by Alec Coppel and Samuel Taylor, would be written by Steven Knight, the writer of "Spencer" and "Serenity," and who was the creator of the hit TV series "Peaky Blinders." Downey would play Scottie Ferguson, the role played by James Stewart in the original. There was no word as to who might play the mysterious Madeleine Elster, the role played by Kim Novak.

"Vertigo" is about a former cop, Scottie, who is asked by a friend to follow his wife, Madeleine. It seems that Madeleine has become obsessed with a painting in the local art museum, and may begin to think that she is mysteriously transforming into the woman in the portrait. In following Madeleine, Scottie is able to save her from a suicide attempt, and the two begin to form an intense, eerie romance. There is a twist halfway through "Vertigo" that I dare not spoil for the few who may not have seen it.

"Vertigo" is often considered one of the best movies of all time, and even topped the famous Sight & Sound poll in 2012, beating out the long-standing champion "Citizen Kane" (although it was supplanted in 2022 by Chantal Akerman's 1975 film "Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles").

The phrase "Vertigo remake," however, will likely have some wincing, notably those who remember Gus Van Sant's ill-advised 1998 remake of Hitchcock's "Psycho." Why remake "Vertigo"?Downey answered that question plainly in a recent interview with the New York Times Magazine. The actor is a rock-climbing enthusiast, and explaining a "Vertigo" remake seems to come from his hobby. Why? Because it's there.