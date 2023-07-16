Michael Caine's Only Confidence In The Dark Knight Came From Heath Ledger's Casting

While "The Dark Knight" is still one of the most beloved comic book movies of all time, it's a common critique that it wouldn't be so special without Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker. Ledger elevated the role to an absurd degree, and his role elevated the movie along with it. Although most "Dark Knight" fans are frustrated with that common hater refrain of, "this movie's nothing without Ledger," fans of Ledger can't help but be a little reassured: even when someone's absolutely trashing the film, they usually still can't bring themselves to trash on his performance, because he's just that irreproachable.

For Michael Caine, who played the beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth throughout the whole Dark Knight trilogy, it was Ledger's involvement that helped ease his initial concerns. Before that, he was worried that any attempt to make a Batman film based around the Joker would fall flat compared to 1989's "Batman," which at the time was often considered the definitive take on the character. "When Chris [Nolan, the director] called me [about The Dark Knight] I asked, 'Who's the villain?' He said, 'The Joker.' I thought, 'Oh, Jack Nicholson, who's going to top that?'" Caine told Empire Magazine back in 2009. "I thought for a moment 'We're in trouble here, that's not a great decision. You don't try and top Jack.'"

But once he found out who was playing the Joker, Caine apparently changed his tune. As he explained, "I asked Chris, 'Who's going to play it?' and he said 'Heath!' I thought: 'Now that's the one guy that could do it!' My confidence came back."