Dial Of Destiny Director James Mangold Worried About Deciding The Fate Of Indiana Jones

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

For the last two years, James Mangold has been living the fanboy dream. 40 years after the premiere of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the director of "Copland" and "Logan," who was 18 when the film hit theaters, earned the honor of not only replacing Steven Spielberg behind the cameras on an Indiana Jones movie, but giving Harrison Ford's adventuring archaeologist a proper, if deeply melancholy sendoff.

Being that Mangold is the man who killed Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the elegiac "Logan," Indy fans speculated that the filmmaker was hired to perform the same function on "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mangold revealed that he was well aware of these expectations. "There was a lot of anxiety that I was just going to turn into the icon executioner," he said.

Spoiler alert: Mangold spared Indy. Though it looks grim for a moment in the film's climax, as Indy, having been shot for the tenth time in his life, asks his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to leave him with the Sicilian mathematician Archimedes in 212 B.C., he's ultimately subdued (i.e. cold-cocked) and returned to his New York City apartment in 1969, where he reconciles with his estranged wife Marion (Karen Allen). And while Ford is adamant that this is his last time wielding the whip, the final shot of the film finds him playfully retrieving his fedora from a clothesline. Indy's questing days may be over, but his inner-rascal will be making cheerful domestic trouble until he breathes his last.

Still, you can't help but wonder if Mangold and his screenwriters considered launching Indy into the undiscovered country. Surely there was a temptation to do something a little more final.