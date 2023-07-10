Arnold Schwarzenegger Credits The Terminator Franchise With Predicting AI

Maybe the most frustrating aspect of watching old sci-fi movies is how often we realize society has completely failed to pick up on their lessons. "Black Mirror" did a whole episode about evil robot dogs rising up and hunting down humanity, and yet Boston Dynamics keeps working on their own robotic dogs with zero apparent concern. They do briefly address viewers' fears about a robot dog uprising, telling us not to worry: "For the robot you're just an object that is too big to step on." But this isn't nearly as comforting a line as they seem to think.

Meanwhile, with the recent rise of AI, people are once again pointing to the "Terminator" franchise as a way to understand what's going on. What will happen when artificial intelligence advances to the point where it becomes truly self-aware? We don't know yet, but if these movies are anything to go by, we better hang on tight.

"At that time we [had] scratched the surface of AI, artificial intelligence," said Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking recently about the original "Terminator" at an event titled "An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger" in Los Angeles (via People). "Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron." This might all sound a little too dramatic, but the first part of the "Terminator" franchise's premise — that the people in charge of making increasingly sentient machines would confidently assure us that this will never backfire in any way — is definitely here. Fingers crossed that we're just living in the world of the first two movies, not the third.