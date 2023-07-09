Simon Pegg Wants You To Stop Bugging Him About Shaun Of The Dead 2

I try to be an entertainment writer that doesn't speak in hyperbole, but it is my utmost opinion that Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg's "Shaun of the Dead" is pretty close to a perfect film. There's something so lived-in about this 30-something slacker tasked with saving his loved ones after an undead apocalypse overruns London, but its memorable moments and clear love of zombie — sorry, we're not using the zed-word — I mean, George A. Romero-inspired cinema has made the film an instant classic with horror fans of multiple generations. The film helped British comedy mainstays Wright, Pegg, and co-star Nick Frost become household names internationally, and the film has inspired legions of filmmakers in its wake, including "M3GAN" director, Gerard Johnstone.

"Shaun of the Dead" ends with arguably the best possible ending for a film about the undead ripping people to shreds and snacking on the remains, with Shaun and his girlfriend Liz finding a way to make their relationship work, and Shaun's undead best friend Ed being kept in the shed so the two can still play video games together despite the fact he's infected. The film is one part of Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy of films, which tell three distinctly different stories but all at some point make reference to the Cornetto ice cream brand, romantic relationships, and struggles with maturity.

Wright and Pegg have both gone on to make separate, phenomenal projects, but the fanbase of "Shaun of the Dead" is as insatiable as the crowd of undead outside the Winchester Pub. Unfortunately, if you're holding out for more adventures with Shaun and Ed, you're as wrong as Big Al when he said dogs can't look up.