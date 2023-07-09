Simon Pegg Wants You To Stop Bugging Him About Shaun Of The Dead 2
I try to be an entertainment writer that doesn't speak in hyperbole, but it is my utmost opinion that Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg's "Shaun of the Dead" is pretty close to a perfect film. There's something so lived-in about this 30-something slacker tasked with saving his loved ones after an undead apocalypse overruns London, but its memorable moments and clear love of zombie — sorry, we're not using the zed-word — I mean, George A. Romero-inspired cinema has made the film an instant classic with horror fans of multiple generations. The film helped British comedy mainstays Wright, Pegg, and co-star Nick Frost become household names internationally, and the film has inspired legions of filmmakers in its wake, including "M3GAN" director, Gerard Johnstone.
"Shaun of the Dead" ends with arguably the best possible ending for a film about the undead ripping people to shreds and snacking on the remains, with Shaun and his girlfriend Liz finding a way to make their relationship work, and Shaun's undead best friend Ed being kept in the shed so the two can still play video games together despite the fact he's infected. The film is one part of Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy of films, which tell three distinctly different stories but all at some point make reference to the Cornetto ice cream brand, romantic relationships, and struggles with maturity.
Wright and Pegg have both gone on to make separate, phenomenal projects, but the fanbase of "Shaun of the Dead" is as insatiable as the crowd of undead outside the Winchester Pub. Unfortunately, if you're holding out for more adventures with Shaun and Ed, you're as wrong as Big Al when he said dogs can't look up.
'There's something fun about torching everything'
Ahead of the release of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the series, was featured in a profile by The Guardian. At one point, the topic of his collaborations with Edgar Wright — which date back to 1999 with the British sitcom "Spaced" — came up, and Pegg made it very clear that there will be no return to the "Shaun of the Dead" well. "Whatever Edgar and I do next, we're not going to rely on what we've done before," Pegg said. "I like the idea of pissing people off. There's something fun about torching everything."
Pegg is also well aware of the preconceived assumptions people have about the kinds of characters he plays in Wright's films or the types of films the duo make whenever they collaborate. "Everything that people think we are, that's what we won't be. We should just do something that no one's expecting." Pegg joked, "But no one wants!" Because what people want is more "Shaun of the Dead," but that ain't gonna happen.
"If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, 'I need "Shaun of the Dead 2" in my life.' And I'm like, 'No, you don't f***ing need "Shaun of the Dead 2!" The last thing you need is "Shaun of the Dead 2!" It's done. Move on!'"
So there you have it, folks. It ain't happening. And before you have the urge to bug Simon Pegg about the possibility of a sequel, you might want to heed the advice of Shaun himself and "leave him alone."