How Star Trek: Picard Pulled Off Jean-Luc's Journey Into The Borg Hive Mind

Throughout the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," a mystery was afoot. A vicious cadre of vengeful Changelings had broken into a Starfleet black site and absconded with the dead body of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). One might recall that the first season of "Picard" ended with the title character dying, and his consciousness being shunted into an android golem. The dead biological body had a mysterious illness in its brain that the Changelings intended to use for nefarious purposes. The mysterious illness was also connected to Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), Picard's adult son who seemed to be manifesting psychic X-Men powers.

The reveal in the penultimate episode of the show was that Picard's mysterious brain illness was not a disease at all, but a gene left behind by the Borg when he was briefly assimilated into their collective decades ago. The gene manifested in Jack as psychic superpowers, and allowed the Borg to "call" to him and suck him into their fold. The gene was also implanted into hundreds of Starfleet transporters, effectively assimilating anyone who used them. The final episode featured an assimilated Jack doing the Borg's dirty work, and an assimilated fleet of Starfleet vessels attacking Earth.

The only way to save the day was for the 110-year-old Picard to meet the Borg-ified Jack in person, plug his brain into the Borg hive mind, and communicate with his son in a mysterious interdimensional psychic space. While in said pocket dimension, Picard weeps that he loves his son, and Jack weeps that he loves his dad, everything is cleared up with the power of love, and Jack — also Earth — is rescued.

In a recent interview with Awards Radar, "Picard" editor Drew Nichols explained that he needed to invent what the Borg subliminal space looked like.