Foundation Star Lee Pace Loves Ursula K. Le Guin, And So Should You [Exclusive]

The Apple TV+ series "Foundation" is based on the works of a science fiction legend. Few names in the genre are as meaningful and widely recognized as that of Isaac Asimov, the prolific 20th-century author who penned not only the "Foundation" series, but also the "Robot" series, the "Galactic Empire" books, and story collections including "I, Robot," which inspired the film of the same name.

There may be few names as highly-regarded as Asimov's, but one is, and it's a name "Foundation" star Lee Pace is apparently intimately familiar with: Ursula K. Le Guin. In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong ahead of the premiere of "Foundation" season 2, Pace answered a question about the sci-fi he's been reading lately by waxing poetic about the specific talents of the award-winning "A Wizard of Earthsea" author.

"I have been in a deep study of Ursula Le Guin," Pace explained in the interview alongside co-star Laura Birn. "I am going through a lot of her short stories right now," he continued, citing the 2002 collection, "The Birthday of the World and Other Stories."

We here at /Film are pretty big Le Guin fans ourselves (take this piece, for example, which compares a great "Star Trek" episode to her devastating short story, "Those Who Walk Away From Omelas"), but it's exciting to hear Pace reference a relatively deep cut from the legendary author's bibliography. Specifically, he recommended a novella called "Paradises Lost" that's included in the collection. "There's this one that takes place on a slow ship, a generational ship, and it takes five generations to get to the planet that they're going," he said. "So you're with this one generation that's only known the ship. That's their world."