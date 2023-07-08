Shooting Gran Turismo Made The Movie's Star Vomit A Whole Bunch

Summer blockbuster season is in full swing, but the upcoming "Gran Turismo" film is just starting its engine. Inspired by the wildly popular video game franchise, the film is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a British gamer-turned-racer who won his initial race seat through GT Academy. "Midsommar" and "See" star Archie Madekwe has been tapped to play Mardenborough, with "Stranger Things" favorite David Harbour playing Mardenborough's trainer, Jack Salter. The trailer shows that the film will lean into the dramatic underdog story at the film's center, but isn't shying away from the high-octane thrills of racing.

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the cast discussed what it was like working on the film, which for Archie Madekwe, meant a whole lot of tossing cookies. "You very quickly realize whether you're built correctly for being a racecar driver or not, and I am not," said Madekwe. Apparently, between takes the actor would have to "open the door of the car and just throw up everywhere." He also joked that on set, his car was known as the "Iron Maiden" because "it really was like a torture device."

Perhaps the barf attacks were Madekwe's body adjusting to being in control of a vehicle, because just like Anthony Ramos in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Madekwe had never driven a car before joining "Gran Turismo." As he explained, "I had to pass my test in two-and-a-half weeks to secure my part in the film." Hilariously, driving in the film was also the last time he's been behind the steering wheel. "Can you blame me? I'm scarred!"