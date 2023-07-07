Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's CIA Agent Mason Originally Had An 'Offensive' And 'Problematic' Final Scene

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

James Mangold's new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set in 1969 and catches up with the title character as he is approaching the age of 80. Although it seemed like his adventuring days were behind him, he is suddenly and unexpectedly roped into a new globe-trotting quest thanks to a magical widget — Archimedes' Antikythera, the titular dial — coveted by both his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and a wicked ex-Nazi scientist named Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). While Helena and Indiana are admiring one half of the dial in a university archive, Voller's men break into the place and murder a bunch of teachers. The murderers, we later learn, are working for the government as well as Voller. It seems that Voller is being aided by the CIA and a team of shady mercenaries-for-hire.

The CIA is represented by the stylish and assertive Agent Mason, played by actress Shaunette Renée Wilson from the medical TV series "The Resident." Mason has several scenes where she asserts control over Voller and tries to stay abreast of the surreal, ancient-artifact-focused shenanigan she is embroiled in. Sadly, early in the film, Mason becomes too righteous for the evil Voller, and she is murdered by the villain first-hand. The character still left an impression, however, and Wilson gave a good performance in the few scenes she had.

Although Mason was murdered unceremoniously, it seems her death was originally a lot worse. In a recent interview with Variety, Wilson revealed the trust put in her by director Mangold, and how he listened when she wanted to script altered to provide Mason with a death that was less "problematic."