Paramount Execs Tried To Force Taylor Sheridan To Retcon The Ending Of 1883

The following article contains spoilers for the ending of "1883."

People who watched the Paramount+ series "1883" from the prolific Taylor Sheridan were very likely stunned by the ending of the first and only season. Though rumors about a second season were out there and very confusing, the final episode about the Dutton family's journey to Montana ended in a devastatingly decisive way.

As viewers know, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) was shot and died of her injuries, with Margaret (Faith Hill) and James (Tim McGraw) Dutton deciding to settle where her life ended. Elsa was not only one of the main characters but the narrator of the show. (She also narrates the next chapter in the Dutton story, "1923," starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.) Not only that, but Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) made it to the ocean as he'd planned and then died by suicide.

As it turns out, the executives at Paramount were just as surprised as viewers were by the way things ended up, according to a 2022 interview Deadline did with Sheridan. The creator was asked about focusing on the year 1923 in the new series and why he picked that time period, which led Sheridan to talk about how the discussions about not having a second "1883" season went.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.