Hugo's 'Woof, Woof' Line In Succession Came With Some Comical Alternatives While Filming

This article contains spoilers for the finale of "Succession."

The fourth and final season of "Succession" really laid in just what a scumbag Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens) is. Of course, you have to be one if you're going to climb the ladder at a cesspool like Waystar Royco — in fact, Hugo's motivation throughout the season is to stay near the company's top. With the impending acquisition of Waystar by the tech giant GoJo, Hugo looks redundant; his boss, Head of Communications Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk), is all too happy throwing him to the wolves and Hugo is included on GoJo's "Kill List" of the Waystar C-Suite.

This is why during the season, Hugo becomes the go-to lackey for Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — Hugo's place in the company is contingent on the Roy scion keeping control of Waystar. In the penultimate episode, "Church and State," Kendall makes their alliance, and unequal power dynamic, official with the following offer:

"You know, Hugo, life isn't nice. It's contingent. People who say they love you also f*** you. So this is an explicit plan to f*** the deal. Me, rule the world. And you can come. But it won't be a collaboration, Okay? You'll be my dog. But the scraps from the table will be millions. Millions. Happy?"

Hugo's unblinking response? "Woof, woof." Every man has his price and Hugo knows the scraps of a billionaire are an above-market asking price for his dignity. Speaking to Insider, Fisher Stevens revealed that while Hugo's response was scripted, he also ad-libbed variations for the many takes of the moment they shot.