Why The Little Mermaid Remake Made Ursula's Makeup Imperfect On Purpose

It's a well-known piece of trivia that Ursula the Sea Witch (Pat Carroll), the villain in the 1989 film version of "The Little Mermaid," was designed after famed drag queen Divine. This fact was shared on the film's DVD commentary track. Divine, a.k.a. Harris Glenn Milstead, appeared in most of John Waters' movies up until his death in 1988, usually playing outsize, outrageous villains and filth-mongers. In the 1972 film "Pink Flamingos," Divine played Babs Johnson, the current title-holder of Filthiest Person Alive. A word of advice: don't run "The Little Mermaid" and "Pink Flamingos" as a double feature for the kids. The latter might upset them.

Divine's makeup in "Pink Flamingos" was a work of art. Divine wanted his eye makeup to be so large and ostentatious that he literally shaved his hairline back, creating a larger forehead "canvas" on which he could work. Divine's eye makeup consisted of large, angled black eyebrows, undergirded with a field of white and eyelids that sparkled blue. This, in addition to enormous black spike-like shapes, jutting harshly out to the sides. The Babs Johnson makeup is a marvel to behold.

The animated Ursula didn't have an eyeshadow pattern that stretched to quite the same extreme, but the color scheme and general shaping were about the same. In animated form, the makeup looked more natural.

In 2023, director Rob Marshall remade the 1989 version of "The Little Mermaid," with Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula in live-action. The new film's makeup designer Peter Swords King recently talked to Allure Magazine about adapting Divine back into live-action, and how asymmetry was an important makeup choice for the Ursula character.