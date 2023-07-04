The Tank Chase In Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we mark the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" by looking back at arguably the standout action sequence of the entire franchise: the tank chase in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.")

When the average moviegoer thinks of Steven Spielberg, the first thing to come to mind is likely the classic Amblin sense of sentimentality that grounds the vast majority of his movies in a childlike perspective of awe and wonder. Well, that and the pervasive daddy issues present and accounted for in so much of his work. Well, 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" manages to do both at the same time ... but with the added wrinkle of delivering one of the greatest action scenes of all time. Spielberg is rightfully considered one of our greatest living filmmakers, but his intuitive and expert-level grasp of action sometimes manages to go unnoticed. That's the price of making things look too easy, I suppose, but let's just say there's a reason why he's the first director to make a repeat appearance in this column, following our earlier appreciation of "The Adventures of Tintin" at the beginning of the year. This surely won't be the last time, either.

While it basically came down to a coin flip to choose between this and the immaculate truck sequence in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," we decided to go with the slightly better movie (I said what I said!) and dive into exactly what makes this tank chase work as well as it does.