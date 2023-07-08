Doc Holliday's Tombstone Coin Trick Is A Val Kilmer Staple

In the 1985 film "Real Genius," a very early-career Kilmer plays slacker super-genius Chris, who has all kinds of unconventional lifehacks for getting through college. He rolls quarters across his fingers in the same way as the old coin in "Tombstone," most clearly during a classroom scene. He also slices liquid nitrogen that's the same size and thickness as quarters to steal from the school's vending machines, and thankfully he's not foolhardy enough to try and flip those across his fingers. Seriously, it would give "Iceman" a whole new meaning, and he might not have been able to do the trick ever again.

Speaking of Iceman, Kilmer also did a version of the coin trick in "Top Gun" in 1986 as well, except he did it with a pen instead of a coin. In both cases, it works for the characters, who are at the top of their respective fields and are highly skilled. It almost makes you wonder which came first in "Tombstone": the coin and cup tricks or Kilmer being cast as Doc Holliday? Either way, it was a match made in heaven, as his role in "Tombstone" is often regarded as one of Kilmer's greatest performances across a truly storied career. Some of that comes from the big, powerful moments of acting where he gets to deliver fun lines like "I'll be your huckleberry," but some also comes from the tiny details that make a character seem more real. Thank goodness that Kilmer is so good at both.