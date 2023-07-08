How A Classmate And An Ex-Con Led Gene Roddenberry Closer To Star Trek

It may startle people to learn that Gene Roddenberry, the creator of "Star Trek," "Genesis II," "Earth: Final Conflict," and "Andromeda" was not always a sci-fi fan. As a boy, he loved reading pulp adventure novels, but he wasn't any more drawn to sci-fi stories like "John Carter of Mars" than he was to period adventure tales like "Tarzan the Ape Man." He did also read more authors than Edgar Rice Burroughs. When it came time to choose a major in college, Roddenberry didn't take classes in creative writing, but aeronautical engineering.

Roddenberry was also a pilot and a member of the United States Air Force in the 1940s until a bad runway approach took him out of combat. He survived several other plane crashes besides. He also worked for the Los Angeles Police Department for most of the 1950s. While working as a cop, Roddenberry started penning his first scripts under the penname Robert Wesley and quit to write full-time in 1956. His entire background can be found in David Alexander's 1994 book "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry."

Roddenberry's path to "Star Trek" is more closely analyzed in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross. In that book, Roddenberry looked back over his childhood, looking for sci-fi influences, and sharply recalled two people who directed his creative energies toward sci-fi. One of them was a nerd who read a lot of sci-fi novels. The other was an ex-con who lived in a garage in his neighborhood. He, too, read a lot of sci-fi novels.