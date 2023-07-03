Florence Pugh Reveals Who Has The Best Christopher Walken Impression Of The Dune Part 2 Cast

On June 29, 2023, a trailer for "Dune: Part Two" revealed Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, the ruler of the known universe. To remind readers, Shaddam IV is a key player in the "Dune" sociopolitical drama. The planet of Arakkis, the only known source of a rare substance called the Spice, was ruled by the evil House Harkonnen for many years. The Emperor decreed, however, that the Harkonnens are to leave Arakkis and cede control of the Spice to the gentler House Atreides. The ceding, however, is eventually revealed to be part of a massive assassination plot that would allow the Harkonnens to destroy the Atreides and re-take Arakkis. It's all very complicated.

Emperor Shaddam IV's daughter, Princess Irulan, will be played by Florence Pugh. In Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, as well as in David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation, Irulan served as the narrator.

Pugh, then, filmed multiple scenes with Walken, an intimidating experience to be sure. Walken first appeared on the big screen in 1966 and has enjoyed a lengthy and celebrated career ever since, appearing in musicals, prestige pictures, small-scale indie films, horror movies, and genre blockbusters. His unique mannerisms and pattern of speech have allowed him to play intense, threatening characters, but are also ripe for imitation. As the old saying goes, Christopher Walken impersonations are like belly buttons. Everyone has one. And, yes, Walken knows about this.

Pugh, in a recent interview with the video podcast "Happy Sad Confused," hosted by Josh Horowitz, revealed which of her "Dune: Part Two" co-stars did the best Walken impersonation. It seems that Austin Butler (who plays Feyd Rautha, the heir to the Harkonnen throne) is the current champion.