Sly Trailer: Now Sylvester Stallone Has His Own Netflix Documentary
One of cinema's most legendary action stars is getting to tell his story through a brand new Netflix documentary this fall. Sylvester Stallone, known the world over for his roles as Rocky Balboa and Rambo, is the subject of a new documentary for the streaming service, appropriately titled "Sly." Stallone is going to be heavily involved, sharing his story, his way. At least that's what the very brief teaser trailer for the doc seems to be selling.
Netflix didn't give too much away in announcing the project, only the title and a brief teaser that sees the filmmaker musing about his life. But it's clear that this is going to be a look at Stallone's life and career through the man's own eyes. Will it be a puff piece? Or will it actually provide some depth and insight? We can only hope it's the latter option. Let's have a look at the teaser, shall we?
Stallone tells his story in the trailer for Sly
Again, this is very much just a teaser to let us know that the doc is on the way, but we do get some interesting musings from Stallone. The man very evidently has some regrets in his life, which he leads with here. The actor/writer/director also explains that, for all of his success in film over the years, that has taken a toll. Thom Zimny ("Springsteen on Broadway," "The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town") is in the director's chair for this one, with Sean Stuart serving as a producer. Netflix also released a synopsis for the doc, which reads as follows:
For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.
The timing of the announcement makes a great deal of sense. Netflix recently had a lot of success with "Arnold," the three-part documentary series that chronicled the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger. For what it's worth, Schwarzenegger was a pretty open book in that series, and it made the final product all the more interesting for the viewer. One can only hope that Stallone will be similarly forthcoming. One thing that was not made clear in the announcement is whether or not this will be done as a series like "Arnold," or if this will be a movie. Either way, it'll be here in a matter of months.
"Sly" debuts on Netflix this November.