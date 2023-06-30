Sly Trailer: Now Sylvester Stallone Has His Own Netflix Documentary

Again, this is very much just a teaser to let us know that the doc is on the way, but we do get some interesting musings from Stallone. The man very evidently has some regrets in his life, which he leads with here. The actor/writer/director also explains that, for all of his success in film over the years, that has taken a toll. Thom Zimny ("Springsteen on Broadway," "The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town") is in the director's chair for this one, with Sean Stuart serving as a producer. Netflix also released a synopsis for the doc, which reads as follows:

For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.

The timing of the announcement makes a great deal of sense. Netflix recently had a lot of success with "Arnold," the three-part documentary series that chronicled the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger. For what it's worth, Schwarzenegger was a pretty open book in that series, and it made the final product all the more interesting for the viewer. One can only hope that Stallone will be similarly forthcoming. One thing that was not made clear in the announcement is whether or not this will be done as a series like "Arnold," or if this will be a movie. Either way, it'll be here in a matter of months.

"Sly" debuts on Netflix this November.