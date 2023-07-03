Across The Spider-Verse's Nueva York Took Cues From One Of Sci-Fi's Most Respected Artists

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" has earned rave reviews and well-deserved praise for its absolutely mind-blowing animation. The Sony sequel manages to top the original Spider-Verse film's art design by featuring not just one or two animation styles, but a half-dozen or more. While I'm perhaps most partial to the punk collage aesthetic of Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya) and the drippy watercolor of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), one of the film's most striking aesthetics appears in the homeworld of Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099.

The brand new art book "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie" by Ramin Zahed explores the making of Miguel's world, a tech-heavy dystopia that is officially called Earth-928. As co-director Joaquim Dos Santos explained in the book, if Miguel's world looks especially familiar, there's a reason why.

"This futuristic version of New York is hugely inspired by the works of visionaries like Syd Mead and Ron Cobb," Dos Santos said. You may not know Mead and Cobb's names, but you certainly know their work — both were concept artists who created some of the most formative visions of the future ever put to screen.