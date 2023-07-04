A Deleted Insidious Scene Required A Lot Of Wire Work From Patrick Wilson

"That was playing with the theme that you float out of your body and you continue floating into this other world," Wan explained. In the featurette, Wilson can be seen gliding on wires, and though the sequence looks better than it sounds on paper, it's easy to see why this scene had to go. He's not flying like Peter Pan, but still standing upright, holding a lantern and wearing an anxious scowl in what feels like a moment out of an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." "We actually shot that whole sequence of Patrick floating," writer Leigh Whannell confirms in the DVD extra, "but we just felt like that was maybe something that took the audience out of the film a little bit, and so we actually reshot that."

The scene does seem like it could have come across as a bit more goofy than intense, but plenty of "Insidious" shouldn't work and does anyway. After all, it's a franchise featuring a character with keys for fingers, whose most terrifying villain looks like Darth Maul. Still, it's probably a good thing Whannell and Wan decided to axe the floating out-of-body experience: If it had been successful, it would've set a demanding precedent for the film's sequels, as they include plenty more trips into the demonic realm known as The Further that would've required the same transitional shot. Wilson, who's in good spirits in the special feature footage but can be heard saying "my legs are starting to tingle," would've gotten a lot more acquainted with those uncomfortable stage wires than anyone would ever want to.