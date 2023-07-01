The Largely Forgotten Joy Ride Let Paul Walker Play A Horror Movie 'Final Guy'

In another allusion to cross-country road movies of the past, Paul Walker's character Lewis drives a 1971 Chrysler Newport that looks like it could match up pretty well against the 1970 Dodge Challenger from "Vanishing Point." (After all, it's just not as scary to be stalked by a faceless villain in an 18-wheeler if you're driving a Honda Accord.) Lewis secretly has the hots for his longtime crush, Venna (Leelee Sobieski), whom he offers to drive back east for the holidays. Making the trek from Colorado to New Jersey, Lewis winds up taking a detour to bail his ne'er-do-well brother Fuller (Steve Zahn) out of a Salt Lake City jail. With all three of them safely back on the road, Fuller talks them into hooking up an old citizen's band radio to speak to truckers on the road.

In a classic example of the prank-gone-wrong trope, Lewis pretends to be a single woman going by the handle Candy Cane who sets up a fake date at a roadside motel with a lonely traveler named Rusty Nail (voiced by Ted Levine from "The Silence of the Lambs"). This is all a ruse to get back at a particularly obnoxious customer held up in the room next door. As Lewis and Fuller eavesdrop from the supposed safety of their adjacent room, they listen in as Rusty Nail proceeds to beat the living daylights out of the poor schlub at the other end of their practical joke.

With the setup now in place, "Joy Ride" becomes a near constant, unrelenting barrage on the senses featuring a number of ongoing high-wire action scenes of Rusty Nail's looming semi barreling down on Lewis' battered muscle car. Suddenly, they seem like the only two machines on the road racing down back country streets and tearing up cornfields as the three college kids in peril try and survive the night.