How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Episode Title Recalls The Original Series (And Greek Myth)

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Among the Lotus Eaters," sees Captain Pike (Anson Mount) returning to Rigel VII, the planet from the original "Star Trek" pilot, "The Cage," back in 1966. Rigel VII was living through a medieval period in its history, and, in "The Cage," Pike led an away mission there, accidentally leading to the deaths of three crew members. In "Lotus Eaters," it is revealed that Pike also accidentally left behind some evidence of Starfleet's existence in express violation of the Prime Directive. Pike and his crew must return to Rigel VII and undo the damage.

When they return, however, the Enterprise finds that Rigel VII possesses an unexpectedly mysterious quality: those who stay there too long begin to lose their long-term memories. Some basic information remains embedded in their brains — they retain language, personality traits, and learned skills — but it's not long before Pike and his crew forgets who they are. The Starfleet officers will spend the episode trying to free themselves from a Rigellian prison without knowing anything about who they are or why they need to escape. It's an intense episode.

The title of the episode will, of course, be very familiar to anyone who remembers reading Homer's "The Odyssey" in junior high school. In book IX of the ancient epic, Odysseus, on his way back home to Ithaca, gets waylaid in the Land of the Lotus Eaters, a relaxing and languid isle where the denizens did indeed eat lotus flowers. When Odysseus' shipmates taste the flowers, they forget all about wanting to return home. The Land of the Lotus Eaters is a place where you forget.