Scorsese, Spielberg, And Paul Thomas Anderson Will Help Curate TCM As WB Discovery Rehires Key Programmer

After a tumultuous week, it seems as though the future of Turner Classic Movies has been secured ... for now, anyway. Warner Bros. Discovery, under the direction of CEO David Zaslav, recently laid off several key staffers from the network in a cost-cutting measure. This included longtime network programmer Charles Tabesh. Well, following pretty intensive backlash from both film fans and heavy hitters in Hollywood, Zaslav has reversed course somewhat.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will now be in control of TCM, taking over for the division run by WBD TV networks chief content officer chief Kathleen Finch. De Luca and Abdy taking over had been widely reported in recent days, but has only now been confirmed by WBD. "Part of this is the creation of a more sustainable structure behind the screen, one that benefits from the vast resources and promotional engine of WBD's networks group, so that TCM is set up for long-term success," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tabesh will also be returning to the network, and he is expected to be able to bring back some of his staff. Also key is the fact that directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson — who have loudly championed the network — will have a hand in programming it from here on out. The trio had this to say in a collective statement: