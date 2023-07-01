You Can Spend The Night In Barbie's Malibu Dream House, So Come On, Let's Go Party

From the latest eye-popping trailer to countless internet memes and your very own selfie generator, the marketing push for one of the summer's most anticipated films is seriously ramping up. In the latest promotion for "Barbie," a hot-pink mansion in Malibu has been transformed into Barbie's Dreamhouse. Fans will be able to rent out the newly renovated home on Airbnb starting at 10 a.m. PT on Monday July 17 for two separate one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 (the night of the film's release!) and July 22, 2023.

The weekend getaway is set to be "hosted" by Barbie's on-again, off-again boyfriend Ken, who will be taking over the home in Barbie's absence to make sure your brief stay in Barbie Land is as memorable as possible. Selected winners will stay at the mansion free of charge and will have the option of partaking in numerous activities including a tour of Ken's sun-kissed wardrobe, disco-themed line dancing (that's a thing?), a so-called "beach off" by the infinity pool, and the chance to take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala roller skates and surfboards.

"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," Ken said via a wonderfully pun-heavy press release. "But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind — dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs." Don't expect Ryan Gosling to be there in person, but there might be a virtual greeting in store for fans if past promotions like this offer up any clues.