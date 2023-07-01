You Can Spend The Night In Barbie's Malibu Dream House, So Come On, Let's Go Party
From the latest eye-popping trailer to countless internet memes and your very own selfie generator, the marketing push for one of the summer's most anticipated films is seriously ramping up. In the latest promotion for "Barbie," a hot-pink mansion in Malibu has been transformed into Barbie's Dreamhouse. Fans will be able to rent out the newly renovated home on Airbnb starting at 10 a.m. PT on Monday July 17 for two separate one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 (the night of the film's release!) and July 22, 2023.
The weekend getaway is set to be "hosted" by Barbie's on-again, off-again boyfriend Ken, who will be taking over the home in Barbie's absence to make sure your brief stay in Barbie Land is as memorable as possible. Selected winners will stay at the mansion free of charge and will have the option of partaking in numerous activities including a tour of Ken's sun-kissed wardrobe, disco-themed line dancing (that's a thing?), a so-called "beach off" by the infinity pool, and the chance to take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala roller skates and surfboards.
"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," Ken said via a wonderfully pun-heavy press release. "But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind — dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs." Don't expect Ryan Gosling to be there in person, but there might be a virtual greeting in store for fans if past promotions like this offer up any clues.
Live life inside a toy mansion for the night!
Bridging the gap between real life and bubble gum fantasy, the Malibu Dreamhouse will feature Barbie-themed amenities including a disco roller rink, a gym, a giant sandbox, a second-story pool slide, a dirt bike, and a cowboy themed bedroom with wall-to-wall hot pink interior. The mansion is now officially part of a cavalcade of press about Barbie's forever home, that includes star Margot Robbie in character giving Architectural Digest an intimate walking tour of the "Barbie" set, a new "Barbie World" video from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and a World of Barbie exhibit in Santa Monica where fans can walk through an interactive version of the home. There's even a four-part series on HGTV called "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" debuting on July 16.
If all of this sounds like a little too much of a good thing, it is worth noting that Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children, a charity supporting families and communities in support of female empowerment and helping girls feel more confident.
Airbnb has been involved with this kind of film promotion in the past, allowing superfans of the "Scream" franchise to stay at the Northern California estate where the original was filmed. If the "Scream" contest in 2021 was any indication, expect the "Barbie" Malibu Dreamhouse to be snatched up within seconds of going live on the Airbnb homepage. So, get ready to hit refresh on your keyboard and pack up all your brightest, '80s inspired beachwear for an overnight stay you'll always cherish. If this isn't the reason Instagram was invented, I'm not sure what is.
"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.