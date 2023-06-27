Chadwick Boseman Will Be Honored With A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
Less than a year after Marvel Studios immortalized the late Chadwick Boseman's performance as T'Challa in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the industry as a whole has decided to commemorate the acclaimed actor with a richly-deserved Hollywood star. The grand unveiling will take place sometime in 2024, as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (via IGN). In an official press release, the organization revealed a new batch of honorees for the coming year which were whittled down from "hundreds of nominations" and finally agreed upon in late June. In a statement, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K. had this to say about the announcement, which included over 30 other special recipients:
"The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"
Boseman becomes the latest high-profile name to receive this posthumous honor, following his tragic death from cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. The shocking turn of events had ripple effects on Hollywood at large and particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe, forcing president Kevin Feige and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler to completely revamp the story for the 2022 sequel. The final result was a bittersweet, feature-length farewell to Boseman and a celebration of his legacy. His impact reverberated through the world of superheroes and elsewhere, having brought to life several famous figures in movies such as "Marshall," "Get on Up," "42," and more.
A worthy honor
At this point, some of the luster has worn off the novelty of which public figures receive a Hollywood star of their very own ... but, sometimes, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel makes a complete no-brainer of a choice that nobody could ever dispute.
Chadwick Boseman, last seen on the big screen in 2020's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and the star of movies such as "Da 5 Bloods" and "21 Bridges," highlights several A-list names who will have their contributions to the arts publicly treasured for as long as there is a Hollywood Walk of Fame. The class of 2024 includes a who's who of industry talent, featuring the likes of fellow Marvel stalwart Kevin Feige and DC rival Gal Gadot, actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, the Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and many more. In various other branches of the arts, honorees range from Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, Dr. Dre, and Otis Redding (another posthumous recipient). Sports fans will have the opportunity to recognize Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers, as well. You can check out the full list of names here.
No details have yet been announced for specific dates for these ceremonies, beyond the tentative schedule of taking place sometime in 2024. In any case, Marvel fans will have one more chance to show their love and appreciation for one of the best and most charismatic actors to ever grace the big screen.