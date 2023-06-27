Chadwick Boseman Will Be Honored With A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Less than a year after Marvel Studios immortalized the late Chadwick Boseman's performance as T'Challa in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the industry as a whole has decided to commemorate the acclaimed actor with a richly-deserved Hollywood star. The grand unveiling will take place sometime in 2024, as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (via IGN). In an official press release, the organization revealed a new batch of honorees for the coming year which were whittled down from "hundreds of nominations" and finally agreed upon in late June. In a statement, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K. had this to say about the announcement, which included over 30 other special recipients:

"The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Boseman becomes the latest high-profile name to receive this posthumous honor, following his tragic death from cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. The shocking turn of events had ripple effects on Hollywood at large and particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe, forcing president Kevin Feige and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler to completely revamp the story for the 2022 sequel. The final result was a bittersweet, feature-length farewell to Boseman and a celebration of his legacy. His impact reverberated through the world of superheroes and elsewhere, having brought to life several famous figures in movies such as "Marshall," "Get on Up," "42," and more.