Sympathy For The Devil Review: Nicolas Cage Does His Nicolas Cage Thing In This Underwhelming Thriller

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

There are two types of Nicolas Cage movies. There are legitimately good films that remind us he's a genuinely good, even great, actor — films like "Mandy" and "Pig." And then there's everything else. We're talking smaller films in which Cage and his wacko performance are usually the only interesting things to grab hold of. "Sympathy For the Devil" is more the latter than the former. No one is going to accuse this of being one of Cage's better films, but it is a good delivery system for Cage's usual wild man antics. He's once again given free rein to do what he wants, and what he wants to do, at least here, is to go off the deep end.

Which is fine! It's fun to watch Nicolas Cage do his Nicolas Cage thing. Recently he did it in the otherwise lackluster "Renfield," where he got to play Dracula. In "Sympathy For the Devil," he's still in Dracula mode, although this is like Dracula with a gun and a bad Boston accent. Cage is a sinister force here, prone to bugging his eyes out of his skull, gritting his teeth, and yelling at anyone who dares to interrupt him. Sporting a questionable goatee and bright red hair that matches the color of his jacket, Cage is an unnamed figure who appears out of the darkness of night and unleashes chaos wherever he goes.