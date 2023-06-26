The Best Movies You Can Rent For Dirt Cheap On Prime Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nowadays, not everyone is going to the theater — and considering we are still in a pandemic, nor should they — which means there are plenty of movies with discourses that die down before they reach VOD, meaning you can easily miss out on some cinematic gems if you don't see them on opening weekend when everyone is talking about them.
This is why sales hunting is so rewarding. With Prime Day on the horizon, there are lots of deals on movies and TV. If you don't want a long-term commitment to a title by buying it, then there are still plenty of great movies on rent for you to watch as many times as you can within their viewing window for cheap. These include new releases, underrated gems, popular franchise starters you might want to catch up on, and everything in between.
Whether you've canceled Netflix because of their password crackdown, you want to try something new or simply want to experience some popular movies in Ultra HD, /Film has compiled the best Prime Video rental deals ahead of Prime Day on July 11, 2023.
Best of 2023
A good place to start is by checking out some of the best movies of 2023 so far (as picked by /Film staff) because several of our pics for best movies of the year are on sale and there is no better time to catch up. For instance, "65," essentially a live-action version of "Turok" where Adam Driver is fighting dinosaurs (and possibly starting extinction events) is now available to rent for $5.99, a price that makes it hard to resist the urge to just watch Adam Driver shoot a velociraptor in the face. Likewise, "Infinity Pool" is available to rent for just $1.99, which really means there is no excuse not to watch Mia Goth go full demonic in Brandon Cronenberg's nightmarish holiday film also starring Alexander Skarsgård and his clone. If you're a regular reader of this site, then this movie should be right up your alley.
Of course, by now you must have at least heard of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the movie that redeemed decades of failed attempts at a movie based on the iconic tabletop game. This is one of the best movies of the year and one of the best fantasy titles since "Lord of the Rings," a movie that captures the chaos and the fun of playing tabletop RPGs. The film is available to rent for just $5.99, the natural 20 of good deals.
And if you want to keep the good times going, make it a full meal and rent the best two entries in the best action franchise of the past decade. Because you can rent the first "John Wick" for a measly $1.99 while "John Wick Chapter 4" is available for $5.99, giving you the beginning and end chapters of John's epic action-filled story.
Snag popular movies for a steal
Also from our best of 2023 list and available at heavily discounted prices is M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror comeback, "Knock at the Cabin," which you can rent for $5.99 and enjoy like it's the last movie to watch before the end of the world. There's also "Scream VI" at $5.99 which may not be apocalyptical but delivers on the horror goods by taking Ghostface to New York in the franchise's bloodiest and most brutal entry yet.
Capping off the available entries from our best-of-the-year list is the indie gem "Linoleum" at $5.99, a sweet movie with an emotional gut punch and great performances by Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn.
But hey, back to thrillers and horror, because there are some great ones here. Whether it's seeing Ralph Fiennes scare as a culinary villain in "The Menu," available for $3.99, or the very underrated sci-fi horror gem "Alien: Covenant," which would cost you only $2.99 to see Michael Fassbender say "I'll do the fingering." There's also the 2022 horror film "Fall" about two girls trapped at the top of an abandoned radio tower, available for $1.99. Also at that price is the Anna Kendrick thriller "Alice, Darling" about a breakup gone very wrong. And if you want to prepare yourself for the vehicle cinematic universe, better start with "Plane," Gerard Butler's fun '90s throwback thriller available at $5.99.
Some of the very best movies of 2022 are heavily discounted, like the delightful "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at $3.99, where Nic Cage discovers the gift of "Paddington 2," as well as "Babylon," Damien Chazelle's ode to early Hollywood, with one of the best montages in years, and a deranged Tobey Maguire performance, available for $5.99.
Hidden gems and more
Adding to the variety of titles on sale, you can rent one of the last hurrahs of the DC Universe in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," available for $5.99, but also a Guy Ritchie double feature of "The Covenant," his war drama inspired by true events, and "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre," the hilarious action comedy about a Hollywood star helping an international heist, both available for $5.99. Even awards darlings like Sarah Polley's gripping drama "Women Talking," and Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning "The Whale" are ready to be rented for $5.99 each.
Arguably the most appealing part of the sale is the opportunity to check out some hidden gems you might have missed out on. Movies that didn't get the love they deserved but are easily accessible now, like "The Lost King," wherein Sally Hawkins fights the establishment and searches for the real Richard III, available for $4.99. If you're a fan of Bob Ross or want to see Owen Wilson in a silly wig, then "Paint" can be just the right wacky comedy for you, at $4.99. And if you haven't seen "Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game," this mockumentary about a stranger-than-fiction gaming story is more than worth the $4.99 rental price.
If wacky comedies are your game, then the Woody Harrelson-starter "Champions" about an underdog sports team, is equal measures funny and heartwarming at $5.99. Ray Romano's dramedy "Somewhere in Queens" mixes family drama with a funny story about a father trying to help his son get a basketball scholarship, ready to make you laugh until you cry at $5.99. Lastly, if you prefer gripping dramas over comedies, Florence Pugh is here to make you feel things with a stunning performance in Zach Braff's "A Good Person," also available for $5.99.
Be sure to save this page, as we'll be updating the list as more deals are added.