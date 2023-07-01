Finding Filming Locations For Transformers Had The Crew On The 'Verge Of Tears'

Michael Bay also recalled Ilt Jones running into trouble getting the okay to shoot a sequence set at a bridge that would feature four helicopters. The filmmaker repeated his advice to go to the mayor's office, adding, "We're keeping this film down in California!" For Jones' part, the movie did end up with both of those shots, but at the time, he said the gig was far from easy. "Every day is a roller coaster for me," Jones shared on the "Transformers" featurette. He added, "I don't know if it's the same for every department but, you know, I find myself on the verge of tears one minute and then hysterical laughter the next."

Jones describes Bay as a filmmaker who "likes to go hard and fast, he has the shock and awe approach to scouting." The crew also gained access to Holloman Air Force Base and shot at the Hoover Dam — although they were apparently only allowed to do so during off hours. "We'd get certain hours early in the morning where we could be up on the top of the dam," Ian Bryce shared, "and then as soon as the crowds came around 10 o'clock we had to then go inside or down below."

In the film, the Hoover Dam is secretly the home of the AllSpark, a powerful alien cube that grants the Transformers their life force. Apparently, getting the Hoover Dam location took a bit of convincing too, because as Jones put it, another film shooting there before "Transformers" made a bad impression by "buzzing the dam." Since Bay's movies include a whole lot of explosions, the crew "had to do some remedial work" to confirm they wouldn't do any damage to the structure.