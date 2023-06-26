The Alternate Nebula And Kraglin Scene We Didn't See In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

The most surprising character arcs in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy belong to Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn). In the first film, the former was a henchwoman of the super-villain Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), while the latter was a minor Ravager pirate mostly there to give director James Gunn's brother a cameo. They both undergo serious growth in "Vol. 2" and by the trilogy closer "Vol. 3," they're full-fledged Guardians.

"Vol. 3" could be the last time the "Guardians" cast plays these characters, so it's not surprising that Karen Gillan has been open about sharing memories from the shoot. She's shared not just some funny anecdotes — like showing up to a Zoom couples' therapy session in costume as Nebula — but a full peak behind the curtain: "A Week in the life of playing Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'," a 25-minute long mini-doc shared on Gillan's YouTube channel.

The video includes Gillan speaking to the camera both in and out of costume (hearing Nebula speak in Gillan's natural Scottish accent is a trip), spliced in with behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot itself. There's even a clip of Gillan and Gunn acting out a moment that didn't make it into the final cut. This moment would have given Nebula and Kraglin an awkward moment together. The cut dialogue unfolds like this:

Kraglin: "Kragula, back in action. That's our couple name!" Nebula: "What? Kraglin: "Kragula, that's our couple name. Would you prefer Neblin?" Nebula: "Yeah, I think my name should be first."

From there, Kraglin asks if this means they're engaged and reveals he's been married 14 times previously.