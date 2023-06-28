Robert De Niro's Godsend Was Anything But That When It Flopped In The 2004 Box Office

While Robert De Niro is unquestionably one of the greatest actors of all time, he has a slew of terrible projects in his filmography where he delivers dreadful performances. For every "Raging Bull," there's "Rocky and Bullwinkle"; for every "Deer Hunter," there's "Dirty Grandpa." I've seen a lot of Robert De Niro films, but "Godsend" fell under my radar. Probably because it isn't even so-bad-it's-good. It's just ... bland.

According to Bomb Report, this was executive producers Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban's first title for their new company 2929. Working with two directors, Frank M. Calo and Nick Hamm, from Mark Bomback's tepid script, "Godsend" was slated to release in 2003 but delayed to 2004 for reshoots. There were four alternate endings included on the DVD special features, indicating that the filmmakers didn't really know what kind of story they were trying to tell.

Released on April 30, 2004, "Godsend" was met with awful reviews. Box Office Mojo reports that "Godsend" had a $25 million budget and went on to earn $14,379,751 domestically and $30,114,487 worldwide. It debuted at #4, far behind the hit "Mean Girls," and continued to descend as it failed to convert audiences. While "Godsend" has a fascinating premise about a couple who agrees to have their deceased son cloned and reborn, the film does not have the riveting tension of other early 2000s horror like "The Others" or deeply explore existential questions about the quest for immortality, ethics of human creation, or whether nature or nurture impacts identity, as in Steven Spielberg's "AI: Artificial Intelligence."