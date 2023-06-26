The 10 Scariest Things Hiding Under The Bed In Horror Movies

Horror is often best when it returns viewers to their most vulnerable, adolescent states. Nothing is scarier than the things we don't understand as children, and for time immemorial, horror filmmakers have exploited those fears to great success. Classic horror movies like "Halloween" target our fear of the unknown. "Jaws" reminds us that it's never safe to go into the water. And, of course, filmmakers love taking advantage of the monster under the bed.

Rob Savage's "The Boogeyman," adapted from Stephen King's short story of the same name, perhaps best epitomizes the terror that results from playing up those youthful fantasies, but it's not the only film that wrings scares from a classic childhood anxiety. Here, we look across horror history at 10 of the scariest monsters hiding under the bed. Some are human and some are not, but all of these terrors will keep viewers from dangling their feet off the edges of their mattresses. Watch the movies, and you'll see why.