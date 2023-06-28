Secret Invasion Episode 2 Humanizes Nick Fury More Than Anything Else In The MCU – And We Have Questions

This post contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" episode 2.

Through dozens of movies and eight television shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we haven't really learned very much about Nick Fury's personal life. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director and fan-favorite super spy has played his cards incredibly close to the vest, even among his most trusted colleagues and recruits. We learned a tiny bit about his childhood and military background in "Captain Marvel," and early in episode 2 of "Secret Invasion," Fury reminisces with Talos about being a kid and taking the train from Alabama to Detroit with his mother. It seems as if his guard is truly down as he talks with an old friend, and it's nice to see him humanized a little. That moment is one of the scant few times we've learned anything significant about this mysterious character's past.

In 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," there's also a scene in which Fury shows up at Steve Rogers' apartment and explains that his wife kicked him out of his own place, apologizing and saying he had no place else to crash. "I didn't know you were married," Steve says. "A lot of things you don't know about me," Fury responds.

But it's worth noting that this exchange in "Winter Soldier" can't be taken entirely at face value, because Fury knew that the compromised S.H.I.E.L.D. agency was listening in to their conversation, and he was actively trying to throw them off the scent. So the idea that Fury was married didn't seem particularly concrete ... until the final moments of this week's episode of "Secret Invasion." And hoo boy, it seems like our old pal Nick might be in a bit of a complicated marriage. How much he knows about those complications, however, is still an open question.