Julian Sands Went Through Rigorous Preparation For His Role In The Killing Fields

Few films can match the soul-scarring power of Roland Joffé's "The Killing Fields." Based on the reporting of New York Times journalist Sydney Schanberg, the movie gives viewers an unflinching look into the atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge as they seized power in Cambodia during the mid-1970s. It's searing stuff, but it really hits home because Joffé, working from a terrific screenplay by Bruce "Withnail and I" Robinson, centers the action on the friendship between Shanberg (Sam Waterston) and Cambodian journalist/interpreter Dith Pran (Haing S. Ngor). In doing so, he's able to explore a broader, professional camaraderie that includes combat photographers Al Rockoff (John Malkovich) and Jon Swain (Julian Sands). They're a colorful, occasionally carousing lot, but their survival is contingent on sticking together.

We see this early in "The Killing Fields," when the various journos pool their resources to create a fake British passport for Pran, who will almost certainly be killed if he's handed over to the Khmer Rouge. It's a tense, yet lovely moment in the movie, one that I've always associated with Sands' charismatic portrayal of the rakish Swain. It's a beguiling prelude to his lushly romantic performance as George Emerson in James Ivory's "A Room with a View," and Sands credits Joffé's process with drawing this memorable turn out of him.