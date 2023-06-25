13 Songs Cut From Movie Soundtracks For Unusual Reasons

There are lots of stories out there about songs that were supposedly chosen to appear in or written specifically for film soundtracks, but many of them are urban legends or improperly researched. For instance, you could be forgiven for believing Bob Dylan's "Lady Lay" was written for inclusion in 1969's "Midnight Cowboy," given how often that's reported on the internet, even though he said he penned it for Barbra Streisand.

But there are many songs that were indeed intended to be in well-known films and somehow didn't quite make it, sometimes for unusual reasons. In fact, some iconic movie moments got changed because of these musical omissions. Can you believe that anyone ever conceived anything but Peter Gabriel for the boombox serenade of "Say Anything"? Or Tom Jones belting out the title tune for "Thunderball"? Yep, that happened. Here's the story of how and why 14 such songs didn't quite make the final cut.