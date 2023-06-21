Project Greenlight Season 5 Trailer Brings In Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani & Gina Prince-Bythewood As Mentors

Hey, remember "Project Greenlight" on HBO? The documentary series followed a contest for aspiring writers and directors to get a chance to make a feature film with producers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Sean Bailey and Chris Moore, as well as all the behind-the-scenes happenings and drama that came from trying to get the movie made. Three seasons aired between 2002 and 2005, resulting in three movies. Then the series disappeared for a decade before making a comeback in 2015 with a fourth season that had Bobby & Peter Farrelly, Effie Brown, and Marc Joubert joining Damon and Affleck, along with Pearl Street Films President Jennifer Todd, and HBO Films President Len Amato.

Of course, none of the movies made on "Project Greenlight" ever really amounted to much, even if "Stolen Summer" and "The Battle of Shaker Heights" showcased some decent performances from the likes of Aidan Quinn and Shia LaBeouf. But that's not stopping Max from reviving "Project Greenlight" yet again.

"Project Greenlight: A New Generation" no longer has Matt Damon and Ben Affleck involved, and this time the series will follow "the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film." Mentoring them along the way will be HBO's "Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae, as well as Kumail Nanjiani (writer and star of "The Big Sick") and Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King"). Check out the trailer for the new season of "Project Greenlight" below.