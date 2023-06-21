Project Greenlight Season 5 Trailer Brings In Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani & Gina Prince-Bythewood As Mentors
Hey, remember "Project Greenlight" on HBO? The documentary series followed a contest for aspiring writers and directors to get a chance to make a feature film with producers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Sean Bailey and Chris Moore, as well as all the behind-the-scenes happenings and drama that came from trying to get the movie made. Three seasons aired between 2002 and 2005, resulting in three movies. Then the series disappeared for a decade before making a comeback in 2015 with a fourth season that had Bobby & Peter Farrelly, Effie Brown, and Marc Joubert joining Damon and Affleck, along with Pearl Street Films President Jennifer Todd, and HBO Films President Len Amato.
Of course, none of the movies made on "Project Greenlight" ever really amounted to much, even if "Stolen Summer" and "The Battle of Shaker Heights" showcased some decent performances from the likes of Aidan Quinn and Shia LaBeouf. But that's not stopping Max from reviving "Project Greenlight" yet again.
"Project Greenlight: A New Generation" no longer has Matt Damon and Ben Affleck involved, and this time the series will follow "the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film." Mentoring them along the way will be HBO's "Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae, as well as Kumail Nanjiani (writer and star of "The Big Sick") and Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King"). Check out the trailer for the new season of "Project Greenlight" below.
Watch the Project Greenlight: A New Generation trailer
Unlike the earlier iterations of the series, the movie at the center of "Project Greenlight" has already been determined, as well as the filmmaker directing it. Produced by HOORAE, Alfred Street Industries, 3 Arts Entertainment and Miramax Television, the new season follows selected director Meko Winbush as she directs her first feature film, a sci-fi movie called "Gray Matter" written by Phil Gelatt and starring Jessica Frances Dukes, Mia Isaac and Garret Dillahunt.
Furthermore, Max is also already showing off the movie, so you can get an idea of how it turns out before you watch the making of it. Here's the trailer and the logline for the movie:
The science fiction thriller directed by Meko Winbush centers on Ayla and her daughter Aurora, who both possess superhuman abilities. As Ayla attempts to train Aurora how to navigate these abilities, a tragic incident finds Aurora in control of her fate, and forces Ayla to confront the truth of her past.
Though the original "Project Greenlight" aired on HBO, all 10 episodes of the new series will debut on Max starting on July 13, 2023, and "Gray Matter" will also debut on the same day. You can watch the movie and then find out how it was made, or you can watch the series before you check out the movie. It's up to you!