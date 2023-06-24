The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In July 2023
Holy cow, it's somehow the summer! Not only that, but June is almost over, and July is almost here. This year is kind of flying by, and that's a little nerve-wracking. But hey, at least there's new stuff headed to Netflix, right? That'll crush any sign of existential dread! As is usually the case with Netflix these days, the bulk of new titles are Netflix originals, while library titles are few and far between. I'll let you decide if that's a good thing or not. For now, though, let's take a look at the new movies and TV shows headed to Netflix in July 2023.
Star Trek
I'm not a big "Star Trek" fan. I have nothing against the series, it just never really piqued my interest. But I'm a big fan of J.J. Abrams' 2009 movie reboot. I know some hardcore Trek fans take issue with what Abrrams and company did here, and I respect that. But as a purely fun summer blockbuster, "Star Trek" rocks. It helps that the film has a killer ensemble cast — Chris Pine as Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl Urban as Bones, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Simon Pegg as Scotty, John Cho as Sulu, and Anton Yelchin as Chekov. These players all work well together and make for likable leads. The plot involves time travel and antimatter, and it's admittedly not that strong. But "Star Trek" is so unapologetically entertaining and fun that I can't help but go along for the ride. The sequel, "Star Trek Into Darkness," will also be streaming on Netflix in July, but you might want to avoid that one.
Pride & Prejudice
Missing Matthew Macfadyen now that "Succession" is over? Well then! Why not revisit one of his best roles, that of Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's swooning adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice"? Can lower-class Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) be with uber-rich Mr. Darcyy (Macfadyyen)? Customs of the time would say no, but customs be damned! There's romance involved! I confess I've never read Austen's book (I'm sorry!), but I love, love, love this adaptation, which is rich and funny and so damn romantic that it'll have you sighing dreamily at every turn. Bonus: Donald Sutherland shows up and does an accent, sort of! It feels like the time when movies like this could come out, hit theaters, and find an audience are long gone, and if they made this today it would go right to Netflix. So I guess it's sort of ironic that the film is indeed headed to stream on Netflix in July.
They Cloned Tyrone
I haven't seen "They Cloned Tyrone" yet, so I can't comment on whether or not it's actually good and worth watching. However! I have seen the film's trailer, and it looks pretty damn great. Don't believe me? Go and watch for yourself right here. I'll wait!
Okay, back? Good. Doesn't that look fun? Or at the very least worth checking out? In the film, "An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy." The end result looks kind of like "They Live" meets the cult classic "The Stuff," and I am here for that. "They Cloned Tyrone" hails from director Juel Taylor and also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland. Look for it when it starts streaming on Netflix on July 21, 2023.
Bridesmaids
Paul Feig's "Bridesmaids" is one of the most memorable comedies from the 2010s. It's a holdover from another time — a time when a big comedy could go to theaters and haul in big box office in the process. I miss those days, don't you? In "Bridesmaids," Kristen Wiig is Annie, who is set to be the Maid of Honor at the wedding of her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph). But planning the wedding will not be easy, and a comedy of errors ensues that threatens both the relationship between these two life-long friends and the wedding itself. Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, and Chris O'Dowd round out the cast, and everyone here — especially McCarthy, who landed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her work here — is firing on all cylinders. I haven't revisited "Bridesmaids" since I saw it in theaters, which gives me an excuse to check it out when it hits Netflix in July. Will it hold up? I think so.
Titanic
As the saying goes, you don't mess around with Jim — Jim Cameron, that is. Cameron's 1997 "Titanic" is, no hyperbole, a masterpiece. It was a massive deal in '97, breaking the box office and taking home a score of Oscars. And you know what? The film holds up even to this day. In fact, I think I like it even more, if only because it's one of the last times James Cameron made a movie that didn't involve the planet of Pandora.
It's a classic star-crossed romance about a lower-class passenger, played by Leonardo DiCaprio at the height of his heartthrob years, who falls in love with upper-class passenger Kate Winslet. Their romance is forbidden, but that won't stop them from running all over the Titanic, making eyes at each other, and dancing their asses off below decks. Of course, this romance is doomed, because as everyone knows, an iceberg is lurking in the waters, ready to send the Titanic to the bottom of the sea. Now fire up that Celine Dion song!
Coming Soon:
The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The search for Aaravos' prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves' kingdom.
Dream (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Don't count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.
Kohrra (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.
The Murderer (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.
Avail. 7/1/23
THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
Avail. 7/3/23
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world's oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.
Avail. 7/4/23
The King Who Never Was (IT) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in '78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer – NETFLIX COMEDY
Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his "admiration" for Brad Pitt, what it's like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix.
Avail. 7/5/23
Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
In this new season, Joel and Anita's futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order.
My Happy Marriage (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.
WHAM! (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.
Avail. 7/6/23
Deep Fake Love (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.
Gold Brick (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose.
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she's charged with murder.
Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same!
Avail. 7/7/23
Fatal Seduction (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.
Hack My Home – NETFLIX SERIES
A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families' homes in inventive ways.
The Out-Laws – NETFLIX FILM
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.
Seasons (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.
Avail. 7/10/23
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The 'Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made?
Unknown: Killer Robots – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/11/23
Nineteen to Twenty (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the "firsts" of adulthood.
Avail. 7/12/23
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic's secrets.
Quarterback – NETFLIX SERIES
Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season.
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
With some shocking wins, humanity has defied the expectation of the gods. But will they survive the upcoming rounds against some heavy-hitting deities?
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
In this adrenaline-soaked series, six teams of culinary artists blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?
Avail. 7/13/23
Burn the House Down (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home.
Devil's Advocate (KW) – NETFLIX SERIES
In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time.
Survival of the Thickest – NETFLIX SERIES
After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.
Avail. 7/14/23
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES
The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother's future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.
Bird Box Barcelona (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
Five Star Chef (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel.
Love Tactics 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits, under Lana's watchful eye, for a group of incurably flirty singles hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize.
Avail. 7/15/23
Country Queen (KY) – NETFLIX SERIES
A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Avail. 7/16/23
Ride Along
Avail. 7/17/23
Unknown: Cave of Bones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/19/23
The (Almost) Legends (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad's memory in a car rally full of adrenaline — and banda music.
The Deepest Breath – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.
Avail. 7/20/23
Supa Team 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX FAMILY
In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes.
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
In the aftermath of the fight at Sullivan's, the Magnolias face new struggles as heartache and family drama put their relationships to the test.
Avail. 7/21/23
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone – NETFLIX FILM
An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.
Avail. 7/24/23
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries – NETFLIX FAMILY
From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/25/23
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts – NETFLIX COMEDY
Mark Normand's first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago's famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark's bold take on most things you're not supposed to cover. As it's appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS.
Sintonia: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
After a life-changing event, Nando, Rita and Doni are forced to go separate ways. Can their friendship — and relationships — survive it all?
Avail. 7/26/23
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
They revived a human who shouldn't even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can't wait to fight him.
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
New presenter Stacey Solomon joins Liam Charles as 12 pairs of accomplished pastry chefs from around the UK whip up sweet creations for expert judges.
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.
Avail. 7/27/23
Happiness For Beginners – NETFLIX FILM
Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the "Adventure of a Lifetime" with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.
Paradise (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.
Today We'll Talk About That Day (ID) – NETFLIX FILM
The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to "One Day We'll Talk About Today."
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.
Avail. 7/28/23
A Perfect Story (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.
Captain Fall – NETFLIX SERIES
A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who's using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.
D.P.: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
After a shocking tragedy turns their lives upside down, Jun-ho and Ho-yeol return to capture more military deserters — only to face unexpected danger.
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
Through a year of 30th birthdays, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a shocking pregnancy that threatens to tear them apart.
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) – NETFLIX FAMILY
An ordinary teen moves to Paris, becomes a powerful superhero and must join forces with her polar opposite to save the city from a scheming villain.
The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Peyami faces new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa — and a new woman enters his life.
What If (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.
Avail. 7/29/23
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans.
Avail. 7/31/23
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
The Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.