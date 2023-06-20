/Film Is Hosting An Early Screening Of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – Here's How To Attend
Do you tend to like free things? Are you a big fan of the theatrical experience? And does the idea of Harrison Ford returning for one final go as the world-famous explorer and archaeologist Indiana Jones light a fire under you? If the answer to each of those questions is "yes," then do we have some fabulous news for you.
Forget long-forgotten relics in booby-trapped temples, religious artifacts with inexplicable power, or confirmation that extraterrestrials exist and have, in fact, walked among us. (Excuse me, that's interdimensional beings, according to George Lucas.) At the risk of slight hyperbole, the prize we're offering here for some lucky readers might be worth more than all of those put together. We here at /Film are proud to announce that we'll be hosting an early screening for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," set to take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the CGV LA Theater in Los Angeles at 7pm. All you have to do to secure tickets is simply grab some friends, show up early to wait in line, and get your seats on a first come, first served basis.
We're giving away tickets to 100 lucky attendees, who will get the chance to experience the latest "Indiana Jones" sequel on the big screen one full day early than the rest of the moviegoing public. But that's not all! The presentation will be showcased in the premium format of ScreenX, which the official website touts as, "...the first in the world to combine multi-projection technology with theater screen and project images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersion experience for the audience." The experience should be like none other, making this viewing of "Dial of Destiny" an unforgettable (and unmissable!) one.
Run, don't walk to get your tickets for this screening
It's only fitting that while an aged and past-his-prime Indy wrestles with the ravages of time in "Dial of Destiny," /Film is partnering up with ScreenX to take your moviegoing experience beyond the big screen and test the limits of space — on a theater screen, that is. We've been writing about the 270-degree views offered by this format for some time now, watching as ScreenX has steadily expanded in popularity and accessibility until it's been made available in 10 different countries on a total of 146 screens worldwide. Now, those in the Los Angeles area who haven't yet taken the plunge will get the chance to experience this for themselves with this screening of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
But because we never just stop at the bare minimum, there's also a few other exciting goodies to be made aware of. Not only will /Film editor and writer extraordinaire BJ Colangelo do a special introduction for the film at the screening, but those in attendance will also have the opportunity to win special prize packs before the movie begins. A total of eight different Indiana Jones-themed items will be given away for this raffle, which can be entered by simply turning in a piece of your ticket stub into a raffle bowl upon attendance. So, to sum it all up: Free tickets, free prizes, a special appearance by our very own BJ Colangelo, and the main attraction of seeing "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in as immersive a format as there currently exists? If that doesn't do it for you, then nothing will.
Run, don't walk to the CGV LA Theater (address: 621 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005) on June 28, 2023. The screening starts at 7pm.