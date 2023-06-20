/Film Is Hosting An Early Screening Of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – Here's How To Attend

Do you tend to like free things? Are you a big fan of the theatrical experience? And does the idea of Harrison Ford returning for one final go as the world-famous explorer and archaeologist Indiana Jones light a fire under you? If the answer to each of those questions is "yes," then do we have some fabulous news for you.

Forget long-forgotten relics in booby-trapped temples, religious artifacts with inexplicable power, or confirmation that extraterrestrials exist and have, in fact, walked among us. (Excuse me, that's interdimensional beings, according to George Lucas.) At the risk of slight hyperbole, the prize we're offering here for some lucky readers might be worth more than all of those put together. We here at /Film are proud to announce that we'll be hosting an early screening for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," set to take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the CGV LA Theater in Los Angeles at 7pm. All you have to do to secure tickets is simply grab some friends, show up early to wait in line, and get your seats on a first come, first served basis.

We're giving away tickets to 100 lucky attendees, who will get the chance to experience the latest "Indiana Jones" sequel on the big screen one full day early than the rest of the moviegoing public. But that's not all! The presentation will be showcased in the premium format of ScreenX, which the official website touts as, "...the first in the world to combine multi-projection technology with theater screen and project images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersion experience for the audience." The experience should be like none other, making this viewing of "Dial of Destiny" an unforgettable (and unmissable!) one.