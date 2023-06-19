Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Footage Reaction: Not Your Dad's Video Game Adaptation [Annecy 2023]

The first question to pop in many a fan's mind when they hear about a new video game adaptation is, how faithful will it be? This is not an easy question to answer. If you chiefly try to please those familiar with the source material, you may risk alienating newcomers. At the same time, trying to bring in a new audience may also risk turning off established fans. For every super faithful "The Last of Us," we get an "Arcane" or a "Castlevania" that reimagine their source material.

From "Castlevania" creator Adi Shankar, a new animated video game show aims to deliver something completely different. Inspired by the excellent "Far Cry 3" standalone expansion "Blood Dragon," the animated "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix" burrows its source material's tongue-in-cheek take on '80s video game aesthetics and synth-wave soundtrack but leaves behind everything else.

Directed by Mehdi Laffad and animated by studio Bobbypills (DC's upcoming "Creature Commandos"), "Captain Laserhawk" feels right at home with Shankar's "Bootleg Universe" of unauthorized fan films, reimagining not a single video game but Ubisoft's entire catalog of games, repurposing them in a neon-lit sandbox where everything goes and the only rule is the rule of cool. "Captain Laserhawk" imagines the Rainbow Six squad as a Super Sentai team of color-coded heroes, the characters from Assassin's Creed as French killer frogs, and much more.

During a work-in-progress session at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Netflix and Ubisoft gave audiences a look at the upcoming "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix," which promises to be a radically different video game adaptation. It just might be what audiences have been waiting for.